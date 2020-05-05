Hatim and Dokey finally release ‘After Quarantine’ visuals

Subwami Empire’s rising duo; HD Music – Hatim and Dokey – have released the official video for the new song titled ‘After Quarantine’ in which they speak about their anticipations about the situation after quarantine.

Over three weeks ago, HD Music duo hit studio and released a song to provide the lost vibes and hope to Ugandans struggling with life under quarantine.

The song dubbed ‘After Quarantine’ came at the time when most artistes were flooding the market with sensitization songs amidst the outbreak of the Coronavirus and the consequent lockdown and curfew.



Masks Off: The moment every Ugandan is waiting for.

With their song, Hatim and Dokey managed to gain a considerable following as music fans related more with their song which gave them the groove amidst these depressing times.

They have now released a brand new video for the song. The Crane Media Production video was directed by Heights Montage. It contains the theme of the song with in-house scenes to portray life under quarantine.

