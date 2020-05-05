I earned UGX 120k as my first salary in 2009 – Abryanz

Following Sheilah Gashumba’s exposure of the exploitation happening in the media industry, Ahumuza Brian has also revealed that his success story started with a monthly salary of UGX 120,000.

Abryanz, whose journey starts from his hometown in Masindi, made his way to Kampala and got a job as a Cleaner and Errands boy at Huawei Technologies in his S.6 vacation.

While still at Huawei Technologies, his hardwork and good relations with fellow workers saw him being promoted to the Transport and Logistics department.







In his recent tweet, he reveals that his first salary at Huawei Technologies, he earned Shs120k per month.

Reminder, my first salary was a consolidated sum of 120,000ugx with no allowances. Ahumuza Brian

He has developed his brand through fashion to become the face of Ugandan fashion in this generation. Abryanz is regarded a wealthy celebrity and it is such a humbling life story that he loves to tell.

#MCM

Reminder my first salary was a consolidated sum of 120,000ugx with no allowances. pic.twitter.com/3yGfcSQnm0 — BrianAhumuza (@AbryanzOfficial) May 4, 2020

Read Also: Ahumuza Brian – The Face of the Style and Fashion Revolution in Uganda