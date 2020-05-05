Karole Kasita unhappy after the lockdown was extended

Former S&S band singer Karole Kasita is one of the many Ugandans who were last night left unhappy when President Museveni extended the lockdown in efforts to curb on the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease.

The Nkuba Yaka singer who was eagerly waiting to celebrate the lift on the lockdown was rather left sad when the Head of State extended the period for two more weeks.

She quickly took to her socials to express her disappointment as she stressed that she can no longer afford a smile on her face.

She also continued to wonder how vulnerable people are going to survive throughout this period before she noted how sad it feels to be in fear of greeting or huggin one another.

I can no longer afford a smile. I don’t know how people are going to survive. It’s too sad to be in fear of greeting a friend. How are people surviving? it’s sad. Karole Kasita

