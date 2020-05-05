Disregard all the other rumors that you have heard or been told about MC Kats regarding the reasons as to why he was abandoned in falling out with his dad.

In his latest interview on Sanyuka TV, the NBS TV After5 presenter revealed that his dad did not abandon him but he instead left home because his father couldn’t tolerate his ‘party’ lifestyle.

MC Kats, born Edwin Katamba, explained that as a young boy, he grew up with his dad who was a businessman and uneducated thus always put them on pressure to study.

Due to his interest in music and showbiz lifestyle that always needed him to work and move at night, coupled with escaping and getting expelled from school, MC Kats found it hard to live under the same roof with his father.

His lifestyle and being denied food at home forced him to flee his father’s home so as to find shelter from fellow colleagues who were familiar or had the same interests.

My dad did not abandon me but I left home because my dad couldn’t tolerate my lifestyle anymore. So we found ourselves always clashing so I had to leave home to find comfort somewhere else. MC Kats

VIDEO: @mckatsug's brief introduction. He says that his father did not abandon him. However, he (Kats) left home because his father could not tolerate his 'parte' lifestyle. #MorningXpress #SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/AEiWOCsnZb — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) May 5, 2020

