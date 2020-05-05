Pastor Augustine Yiga granted Shs2m non-cash bail

Kawaala-based Revival Church senior Pastor Augustine Yiga alias Abizayo has been granted Shs2m non-cash bail after he was convicted of misleading utterance over the Coronavirus pandemic in March.

The 43-year-old Pastor was on 30th charged and remanded to prison by Nateete Court Grade 1 Magistrate by Timothy Lumunye for an act that was likely to spread infection of the killer COVID-19 disease.

Pastor Yiga, a father of eight has been ordered not to make any utterance concerning COVID-19 on social media among his congregation, or on any broadcast channels unless he risks being arrested again.

Yiga was detained for uttering false and misleading information to the public about the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and he is expected to return to court on June 25th for further hearing of his case.

