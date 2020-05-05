Since the lockdown was extended for two more weeks, Mpaka Records boss Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda wishes clubs could open during day time.

The Farmer hit singer is of the idea that if clubs are opened during day time, two people who have tested Coronavirus negative a male and female, be permitted to enter at ago and have a dance to at least four songs.

But they can open the clubs during day time and at least permit two people a female and male, and at least dance together as back then. Ykee Benda

But they can open the clubs during day time , nga only 2 people enter at ago, agal and aboy 🙄tuzinemu kumazina wakili 😭omuntu azinemu afazaali — YKEE BENDA🌎 (@YkeeBenda) May 4, 2020

Ykee Benda believes that the deadly pandemic won’t affect the club business and won’t also completely deny music lovers their fun to dance with one another.

However, the question is do you find any sense in the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) vice president’s thoughts?

Read Also: “I’m the greatest of this generation”- Ykee Benda brags