When Spice Diana traveled to Tanzania earlier this year, she recorded a couple of songs and shot videos with several Tanzanians including Deejay Seven. The visuals to their collabo titled ‘Marry Me’ is now out!

The Source Management songstress has remained consistent even through this COVID-19 pandemic, a period which has seen several musicians fall back in the ranks on the entertainment scene.

She has kept her fans entertained with a couple of live social media streams including performances and mini-concerts, on top of releasing photos and videos showing her lifestyle during lockdown.

Spice has also remained consistent with the music and her new song titled ‘Marry Me’ is a love song you might want to dedicate to your longtime lover especially during this time when most relationships are falling apart.

The song was produced by Tanzania producer Hunternation and the video was directed by Kwetu in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Spice features Harmonize’s official deejay DJ Seven.

