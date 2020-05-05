As the COVID-19 lockdown still goes on, one of the most affected industries is the entertainment industry. Despite the challenges faced, Yese Oman Rafiki believes fellow producers have done a great job so far.

Yese Oman Rafiki is one of the best local music producers and he has earned a name for being the brains behind some of the biggest hits by top musicians in the country.

He has given a shot at singing himself and his contribution on the MTN Bosco AD. exposed his talent and creativity to the world. The Route Entertainment CEO is a key player in the music industry.

Even with how much he has achieved, he is still humbled by the good work done by his fellow producers, even those who might not be as exposed as him in the industry.

Through his social media platforms, the gigantic producer took a moment to thank fellow Producers and Songwriters including; Daddy Andre, Blackskin, Shena Skies, and Dokta Brain, for creating good music over the years.

He furthermore urged them to continue releasing quality if they have dreams of bettering their lives in the future. Yese added that he believes God will make the industry sweeter, formal, and profitable for all of them to enjoy it in future.

I would like to take sometime and give special thanks to these amazing colleagues of mine. I just realised during these quarantine thoughts that I’ve enjoyed each and every hit these guys have created for the Ugandan music industry. I am very sure that if we continue challenging our minds to release more quality music, God will make this industry sweet, profitable, and more formal. All of us will then Enjoy the Bentley, Benz, and Gucci that we once dreamt of before we even wrote one hit song. Daddy Andre, Blackskin, Dokta Brain, Shena Skies, we don’t know how and when this Covid 19 will come to an end but guys, obugalo bubasaana. Thanks to all the songwriters in the land. Yese Oman Rafiki

Read Also: Yese Oman Rafiki refutes breaking up with Sharon Peyton