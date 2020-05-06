As you stay at home under lockdown, you have lots of entertainment to catch up on as DStv has introduces six brand new Shows and Seasons for their esteemed customers.

In April, MultiChoice announced that it had automatically upgraded bouquets for DStv and GOtv customers who had fully paid for their respective subscriptions to the next higher packages.

It was also announced that due to the loyalty of the customers, they were to be given a chance to experience a wider range of the quality content as a token of appreciation for their continued support.

In fulfillment of the promise, DStv has introduced brand new Shows and new Seasons for different series that the customers have always longed for:

On M-NET; Manifest YR 2 (New Season) will be showing. Viewers can catch the all-new season as the Montego Air Flight 828 from Jamaica to New York City experiences a brief period of severe turbulence. When they land, the passengers and crew learn from NSA director Robert Vance that over five and a half years have passed while they were in the air, during which time they were presumed dead.

DStv customers can also watch a brand new show; Carol’s Second Act YR 1 in which Carol Kenney, after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, embarks on a unique second act: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor by completing medical school and beginning an internship at the Loyola Memorial Hospital.

On 1 MAGIC; You’ll be able to catch up on the brand new show of with the Real Housewives of Atlanta as marriages and friendships are put to the test in Charlotte, N.C., with couples facing marital challenges, including financial stress, intimacy issues, and the ups and downs of parenthood.

On FOX: Killing Eve YR 1 is a new show on the channel with an Award winning Killing Eve story based on Eve’s life as a spy which is not adding up to what she had hoped it would be when she started. She is a bored, very smart, MI5 security officer who is very desk-bound. Villanelle is a very talented killer, mercurial in mood, who clings to the luxuries of her job. Eve and Villanelle go head to head in a fierce game of cat and mouse, each woman equally obsessed with the other as Eve is tasked with hunting down the psychopathic assassin.

Season 2 of Charmed YR 2 will be showing on M-NET City. In this season, Mel and Maggie Vera suffer a shock when their mother dies suddenly, but before they have time to heal from their loss, another surprise shows up on their doorstep in the shape of an older sister — brilliant geneticist Macy — whom their mother never told them existed.

Lovers of Cartoons are also sorted o DStv with a brand new show of Oswaldo – a Brazilian animated television series – on CARTOON NETWORK. The crazy adventures of Oswaldo, an ingenious and dreamy penguin of 12 years with an innate ability to transform any daily situation into an unforgettable adventure.

You cannot miss out on all that entertainment. Make sure that your subscription is fully paid up, sit back, relax and enjoy the entertainment.

DStv customers; visit www.dstvafrica.com. To manage your account, download the MyDStv App. To enjoy all the extra entertainment on the move, download the DStv Now App which allows you to watch from wherever you are.

Read Also: DStv to commission Ugandan Family TV Drama with Pearl Magic