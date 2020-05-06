Social and political activist Frank Gashumba heavily slams Sheilah Gashumba’s critics who regard her as a slay queen by describing them as ‘fools’ and ‘villagers’.

Frank Gashumba launched the attack upon Sheilah’s critics while defending her daughter over the statements she made on Twitter on Friday night as she put NTV Uganda on the spot for exploiting it’s presenters, paying them Shs50,000 per show.

Her tweets triggered an uproar on social media more so when she hinted that she would rather sell samosas on the streets of Kampala or be a Uber driver than a TV presenter.

While speaking to NBS TV’s UnCut show reporter One Lord Kaiyz, the Sisimuka Uganda CEO used strong words to defend his daughter as he revealed that he allowed Sheilah to work for UGX 50k per show in order to help her develop strong working ethics.

He went on to disclose that on several occasions, Sheilah pleaded with him to quit NTV but he always stopped her. Gashumba questioned why most programs that his daughter quit presenting lost viewership and following.

Among the TV shows that he mentioned are; NTV The Beat, T-Nation, and The Style Project show, as he wondered whether TV viewers still even watch those programs on NTV since his daughter threw in the towel.

Read Also: “I rather sell samosas than be a TV presenter” -Sheilah Gashumba