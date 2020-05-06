God’s Plan shares health update on his family’s recovery from Coronavirus

City socialite Marcus Ali Lwanga, better known as God’s Plan, has shared a major health update about his family’s battle and recovery from Coronavirus.

It is now almost a month since the city socialite’s family was rumored to have tested positive for COVID-19. God’s Plan initially declined to talk about the rumors which ended up going unnoticed.

However, through his Twitter account on Tuesday evening, Marcus Ali Lwanga gave an update on his family’s health as he thanked God for seeing them through the deadly pandemic.

In his tweet, Lwanga indicated that earlier last month, a total of six people in his family who live in the UK tested positive for Coronavirus and were put under quarantine for a period of 21 days.

The family recovered with treatment and having tested negative for Coronavirus early this week, God’s Plan felt grateful and had to share the joyous news with his followers and fans.

So 6 people in my family in UK survived COVID-19. Dear God Thank You. Gods Plan

