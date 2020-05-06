Following the recent rant by Sheilah Gashumba about the employee exploitation happening at NTV Uganda, Justine Nameere has arose to reveal that on her side, poor pay wasn’t the problem but rather mistreatment.

According to former NTV Uganda presenter Justine Nameere, happiness at NTV Uganda ended with the earlier Kenyan management and nothing has been the same since Ugandans took over.

Justine Nameere worked as a host on the Life Stories TV show on NTV Uganda but had to throw in the towel in 2013 with claims that the new manager at the station made her life there difficult.

Since leaving NTV Uganda, Nameere tried her luck at several other TV stations including Urban TV, Bukedde TV, UBC TV, Salt TV, NBS TV, before letting it all go and settling for politics to contest for Central Region Youth MP.

In a recent statement shared on her personal Facebook account, Justine Nameere felt the urge to say something in line with what Sheilah Gashumba has been spilling since last Friday.





In her revelation, Nameere claims that despite holding a powerful fully sponsored show at NTV, after the departure of the Kenyan management, the new management exploited her so much and allocated several duties that weren’t part of her job description.

Nameere, however, kept working because of the passion and despite all, her salary was okay and was increased 4 times in 2 years on top of bonuses – all without her asking.

I WAS OKAY WITH MY SALARY, BESIDES MY SALARY AT NTV WAS INCREASED FOUR TIMES IN TWO YEARS! On top of that I got bonuses every time I made it to in-house wall of fame, got awards, etc! (Kenyans are charming managers👌😘)! Yet ironically I NEVER ONCE ASKED FOR A SALARY INCREMENT OR BONUS OR AWARDS, ALL I DID WAS WORK! Justine Nameere

Nameere reveals that she couldn’t tolerate mistreatment from one of the managers at the station and she had to resign in good faith but the same manager conducted tabloids to report that she was fired on top of several other lies.

I had kept reasons for my departure to myself and told the public I wanted to concentrate on my studies but she took it a notch higher and incited/ mobilized bloggers & tabloids to report that I was fired and to tell so many nasty lies about me! That is when I was forced to expose her! Justine Nameere

In advice to the presenters suffering exploitation from their employers, Nameere urges them to be smart and make use of their content on their online channels like YouTube where they can make extra cash.

She acknowledges Sheilah Gashumba’s points as she stresses that the Ugandan TV industry is the least paying in comparison to fellow industries in the East African region but one can make more money through other avenues like Commercial Revenue Share Contracts.

“For those who would like to make much more or a little bit more, think about other options like commercial revenue share contracts,” says Justine Nameere.

She also urges journalists and presenters to be civil in their approach and form groups and associations in order to have a united voice to advocate for anything from their employers.

For the typical journalists and presenters, just be united! Form groups, associations and have a united voice to advocate for anything from your employers! Be mature and civil in your approach being mindful that business owners suffered to build their empires! Most business owners went through sweat, blood, tears, losses, prison, death traps, hell and back to build the entities that employ you so advocate for better conditions but find a tactical smart way to do it. BUT most importantly do not snake each other! Agree on something and push for it together to avoid individual out bursts and anarchism! And not just your bosses but also Government! Besides salaries, you have your human rights to fight for, you are always getting beaten, decry it as a united front! Justine Nameere

Read her full statement in the post below:

