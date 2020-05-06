Irene Ntale blesses lucky fans with 50k each amid Coronavirus lockdown

Universal Music Group’s songstress Irene Ntale has shown a big heart to a few of her lucky fans as she blessed each with UGX 50,000 through mobile money to help them through the 14-day extension of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The talented guitarist first made the announcement through her Twitter account when she jotted down expressing how she is aware that most people are not doing well following the Head of State’s extension of the lockdown by two more weeks.

Through her tweet, the Nyamba singer asked her fans to sub-tweet her text giving a reason as to why they need money plus their mobile money numbers.

I’m serious, I know Lockdown is hard on most of us. Who wants some ka money and why? Leave your mm number on your comment too. Irene Ntale

Below are some the of sub-tweets that disclose how generous the multi-talented Singer and Songwriter has blessed her followers:

Y'ello, You have sent UGX 50000 to JAMES KIYINGI (256771611367) on 2020-05-06 08:19:26. Message :from irene ntale twiitter ka money. — Ntale (@Irenentale) May 6, 2020

Y'ello, You have sent UGX 50000 to Betty Nyakana (256772436794) on 2020-05-06 08:53:05. Message :irene ntale twiiter ka money. — Ntale (@Irenentale) May 6, 2020

Y'ello, You have sent UGX 50000 to NAMARA MARTIN (256781964825) on 2020-05-06 08:32:39. Message :from Irene Ntale twiiter ka money.. — Ntale (@Irenentale) May 6, 2020

I want to personally thank you for being this generous — Gashumba Frank 🇺🇬 (@GashumbaFrank) May 6, 2020

