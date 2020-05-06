Kenzo and Grenade collaborate on ‘Dis Dat’ | AUDIO

On his new song titled ‘Dis Dat’, Deus Nduggwa a.k.a Grenade Official features Big Talent Entertainment CEO Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo. Catch it here first:

Known to be good personal friends who have toured the world together in the past, Grenade Official and Eddy Kenzo had not yet appeared in the same song and everyone has been questioning why.

With ‘Dis Dat’, they put the question to the past. The song contains a catchy rhythm, a bit of Nigerian music influence when you listen to Grenade’s parts in the song.

Grenade and Eddy Kenzo at the 2019 Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards

Kenzo, as usual, establishes his trademark feel-good music feel in his verse. A good song but quite short. Nonetheless, it can go on to become a trending song regarding both artistes’ abilities to market music projects.

The audio was produced by Producer Ronnie who is the brains behind several other hit songs in the industry. It’s not clear when the video will be shot as Kenzo is still stuck in Cote d’Ivore.

