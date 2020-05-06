Being adopted as a grown up is unheard of but local Comedienne Martha Kay Kagimba is ready to be taken full care of by media personality Crystal Newman.

Today marks Day 1 of the fourteen days which President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni passed as extension of the national lockdown in efforts to curb n the spread of the Coronavirus.

The public has already made its discontent known but nobody really saw one of the finest Actresses being engulfed in the economic hardships that omuntu wa wansi is facing.

Martha Kay is such a funny and jolly character and for a first impression, you’re forced to believe that she has everything going right in her life. For now, we’ll keep that just in mind because her recent social media posts suggest otherwise.

The comic social media cover artiste, through her Twitter account, asked top media personality Crystal Newman to adopt her for the remaining 14 days of lockdown.

Dear Crystal A Newman please adopt me for just 14 days. I will carry my own toilet paper and bathing soap. You guys need to see her IG stories and the yummy food she cooks every day. I’m safaling over heyaaa! Martha Kay | Twitter

In a following tweet, before even the adoption bit was digested by her followers, Martha Kay noted how she craves for Kikomando – a local delicacy of a mixture of chapati and beans usually eaten by low income earners.

I’m acting natural.. but I’m really craving chapati and beans 💗💗💗😭😭😭 — Martha Kay Official (@MarthaKayug) May 5, 2020

Was she just making fun of the situation? Well, probably! Not the best time to go comic about a situation that has left several depressed but we can take the funny side of it. We hope Ykee Benda and A Pass come to her rescue.

