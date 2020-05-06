Moses Supercharger hospitalized after being involved in an accident

Former Radio Simba presenter Moses Nsubuga a.k.a Supercharger is nursing injuries on his head and other parts of his body following an accident which he was involved in on Tuesday evening.

Supercharger – an outspoken HIV activist and Founder of Stigmaless Band Music Group Uganda – was quickly rushed to Life Link Hospital, Kampala where he received first aid before being admitted.

The information of what caused the accident is not yet established but according to his socials, he will be transferred to Nakasero Hospital for further treatment.

Terrible accident this afternoon .Admitted at Life link hospital and will be transferred to Nakasero hospital tmrw Posted by Moses Supercharger on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

We kindly request you to put him in your prayers for a quick recovery!

