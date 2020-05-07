John Blaq, Mun G, Lilian Mbabazi lined up for Club Beatz Episode 3

Club Beatz At Home online concert returns for its third Episode with, yet again, a star-studded list of performers including Lilian Mbabazi, Mun G, John Blaq, Suspekt Leizor, Daddy Andre, DJ XZYL, and hosted by Martha Kay.

It is now becoming a norm and business as usual to free up your schedules on Saturday from 8pm as you await performances from your favorite artistes proudly brought to your living room by Club Pilsener.

This Saturday (9th May) isn’t gonna be any different as you’ll be able to jam to your favorite songs with a cold bottle of Club beer in your hands.

Lilian Mbabazi

Some of you wished quarantine doesn’t end so you can be able to catch this live show again and it seems like the president heard your pleas and extended the lockdown (jokes).

Jokes aside, get your dancing shows ready because the performance list is full of proven performers and DJ XZYL is pumped up to give you a weekend mix show that you’ll never forget.

DJ XZYL

All you need to do is charge your gadgets, order your Club on beernow.ug and clear your living room. At 8PM on Saturday, the show will be broadcasting live on the Club Pilsener official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

You have no reason to miss this episode!

