My first performance wage was Shs50k – Recho Rey

The Shs50k trend goes on and from TV personalities, it has moved to musicians as renown femcee Recho Rey reveals that she earned UGX 50,000 as payment for her first performance.

In Uganda today, Shs50k can get you a decent meal for a few days but it can’t take you for long. In this lockdown, it might be quite a sum but on normal days, if anyone offered you the same amount for your hard work, you wouldn’t leave with a smiley face.

Last Friday (1st May 2020), Sheilah Gashumba revealed how she used to earn Shs50k per show while still working at NTV Uganda. She followed her revelation with accusation of how employers in media exploit journalists.

Recho Rey

Her revelation was met with massive support from the public and several top celebrities but a few, including former NTV Login show presenter Robin Kisti, despised the manner in which Sheilah exposed her former employees.

Local rapper, Mirembe Rechael a.k.a Recho Rey, through her social media, revealed that she received Shs50k as payment for her first performance as an artiste.

Recho Rey broke out onto the scene in 2018 with her version of the Feffe Bussi-engineered Who Is Who challenge. She is one of the best (if not the very best) female rappers in Uganda today.

Read Also: Recho Rey refuses to record more music until she has sex