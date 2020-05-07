Not many of us were aware that Source Management songstress Hajjara Namukwaya Diana alias Spice Diana sat for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) twice.

The update has come through after her mother Nantale Beatrice disclosed that her celebrity daughter sat PLE twice, the first time was when she was in P.6 and her teachers pleaded to her mother that she sits for a pupil who had developed a heart complication.

Spice was chosen among the many pupils because she was very brilliant and she scored 17 aggregates for the friend.

The following year, she then sat her own Primary Leaving Examinations and scored eleven (11) aggregates and joined St. Peter’s Nsambya S.S with flying colors.

Whichever school Spice Diana went to from nursery up to University, she has always made me and fellow students proud because of her kindness, brilliancy, and good behaviors.

Did you know that @SpiceDianaUg sat for PLE (Primary Leaving Examinations) two times?



The second time was for a friend who had developed a heart complication. #MorningXpress #SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/gEntcvn6PU — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) May 7, 2020

Ms. Nantale Beatrice went ahead to explain that she gave birth to Spice Diana at a tender age of 14-years and she doesn’t regret anything because her sisters helped her look after Diana when she was still young.

She furthermore noted that Spice Diana is humble and disciplined because of the way she raised her up by her parents.

Nantale Beatrice (@SpiceDianaUg's mother): I raised Spice Diana the same way my parents raised me, and that is why she is a very humble and disciplined girl today. I always wanted Spice Diana to become a TV presenter, not a musician. #MorningXpress #SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/S8NS6lSzTa — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) May 7, 2020

