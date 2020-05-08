Boobs and Thighs Galore as Winnie Nwagi shares new photos

Optical nutrition is upon us! In her new photos, Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi leaves less to imagination as she puts her succulent boobs and thighs on display.

If you are already getting fed up of seeing Winnie Nwagi’s thighs and boobs, you need to meditate and free up your soul, convince your heart, and ready your eyes because it seems she has just begun.

The past few days, since the lockdown began, people locked up in their homes as they self-quarantine have had quite much to look at.

Winnie Nwagi has been a top entertainer and we applaud her for acting as the stress reliever for the would-be depressed gents as they struggle with adjusting to staying home day-in, day-out.

From her music, the Swangz Avenue songstress has also often flashed her thighs, booty and boobs in videos and photos, very much to the pleasure of her several followers spread across different social media platforms.

In a pink mini-dress, purple shoes, and all the right makeup on her face, Nwagi stares provocatively straight in the camera as she leaves her thighs and boobs on display in her new photos.

The tattoos do the most to hide most of her skin but well, they can only do too much because she seems ready to show it all. Take a look at the photos below:







Read Also: “Enough of your thighs, give us music” – Fans tell Winnie Nwagi