Former Arsenal, Man City star Gael Clichy lavishes praise on A PASS’ song ‘Tulo’

Former Arsenal and Manchester City star Gael Clichy has lavished praise on A PASS’ song ‘Tulo’ off the ‘Nva Kampala’ album.

A PASS

The left back who currently turns out for Turkish side İstanbul Başakşehir sent a private message to A PASS aka Alexander Bagonza, saying the song was a fresh “vibe” he had barely had in a while.

TULO what a song man. Long time a song didn’t give me that vibe. Bless. Gael Clichy on A PASS’ ‘Tulo’ song off the ‘Nva Kampala’ album

A PASS replied; “Blessed love champ. Thanks for appreciating. Am in the studio working on some fresh ideas you will love.”

A PASS’ chat with Former Manchester City and Arsenal star Gael Clichy

‘Tulo’ audio was produced, mixed, and mastered by Nessim Pan Production. It is listed 9th on the 22 song album released four years ago.

‘Nva Kampala’ Album

Watch the ‘Tulo’ video here;

