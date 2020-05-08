Gravity admits he used to flat a lot while still in the choir

Local rapper Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju has admitted that during his old days while still singing in a choir, he used to flat a lot.

The Trouble Tabu Entertainment singer made the confession while performing live on Facebook at a #StayHomeConcert on Friday.

He, however, went on to claim that he didn’t mind a lot about flatting while in the choir because he knew that he was better at rapping than singing something that he doesn’t regret at all.

I was in a choir but I used to sing while flatting a lot. However, I didn’t care because I knew that I was good and better in rap. Gravity Omutujju

Gravity’s #StayHomeConcert was his first show since the lockdown was passed. In the past weeks we have seen a couple of online concerts take place.

Read Also: Gravity brands all COVID-19 songs boring especially ‘Corona Distance’