Gossip

Gravity admits he used to flat a lot while still in the choir

Solomon Mwesigwa
ago

Local rapper Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju has admitted that during his old days while still singing in a choir, he used to flat a lot.

The Trouble Tabu Entertainment singer made the confession while performing live on Facebook at a #StayHomeConcert on Friday.

He, however, went on to claim that he didn’t mind a lot about flatting while in the choir because he knew that he was better at rapping than singing something that he doesn’t regret at all.

I was in a choir but I used to sing while flatting a lot. However, I didn’t care because I knew that I was good and better in rap.

Gravity Omutujju

Gravity’s #StayHomeConcert was his first show since the lockdown was passed. In the past weeks we have seen a couple of online concerts take place.

#ZzinaSHC

#ZzinaSHC 》》 GRAVITY OMUTUJJU LIVE

Posted by Galaxy FM 100.2 on Thursday, May 7, 2020

Posted by GRAVITTY OMUTUJJU on Thursday, May 7, 2020

Read Also: Gravity brands all COVID-19 songs boring especially ‘Corona Distance’

You May Also Like

Boobs and Thighs Galore as Winnie Nwagi shares new photos

Yvonne Starr applauds Sheilah Gashumba’s Shs50k rant

You owe us millions – Sheila Salta’s boyfriend attacks Dave Kazoora