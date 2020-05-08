Gossip | News

Grenade joins Pallaso and VIP Jemo at Kama Ivien Management

For some good time now, there have been rumors making rounds revealing how singer Deus Ndugwa alias Grenade had turned down joining Kama Ivien Management Record Label.

At the moment, the rumors should be put to bed as talent manager Ivan Lubega a.k.a Kama Ivien updated his socials indicating how the Nkuloga singer joined Pallaso and VIP Jemo as artists under his management.

Kama Ivien went ahead and shared a photo of Grenade and VIP Jemo on his Instagram account captioned with the #KamaIvienManagement.

Grenade has become the third artiste to be signed under Kama Ivien Management since the departure of Fik Fameica and he has set his sight upon reviving his music dream.

Congratulations Grenade! We wish you good luck with your new management record label.

