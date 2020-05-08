Grenade questions role of the heads of the Ugandan music industry

Former Team No Sleep affiliate Deus Ndugwa alias Grenade Official has expressed his disappointment in the heads of the Ugandan music industry while questioning their role.

The Nkuloga singer questioned the role of the heads of the local music industry after comparing how other artists from different countries earn heavily from their music than it is in the Ugandan industry.

Grenade claimed that the likes of Jay Z, Wizkid and many other artists are paid heavily by their respective governments plus online platforms.

He went ahead to stress that it is shameful for artists to come out to claiming that they are starving during this COVID-19 lockdown just because they can’t benefit from their music.

I sometimes hear that we have people who head the Ugandan industry but truthly speaking I don’t see their role or any importance to the industry. Because, how can an artist who has been in the industry for sometime now with good songs come out and claim that they are starving. That is not right at all. Grenade Official

