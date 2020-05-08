I wanted Spice Diana to be a TV presenter, not a musician – Mum opens up

Despite complaints of how TV presenters are underpaid and heavily exploited, Spice Diana’s mother Nantale Beatrice revealed how she always wished her daughter would become a TV presenter rather than a musician.

The Source Management songstress’ mother opened up on how she very much wanted Spice to be a TV presenter than a musician while speaking in an interview.

Spice’s mother, however, put her own interests aside and began to support her daughter’s music career when Spice made it clear that it’s what she wanted to do.

Spice Diana continued to push her music career and when her song Onsanula received massive airplay on radio, her mother started liking her music dream and also financed the first video shoot.

At first, I wasn’t supportive of Spice Diana’s music dream, but I learned to like it. I remember the day they played her song on radio after their she started getting some gigs with fellow upcoming singers. She used to move with a memory card that had her songs to different events to offered a chance to perform. Nantale Beatrice

When her first video was played on TV, Spice Diana’s mum felt so happy and proud of her daughter despite the negativity about her family that arose in the public.

