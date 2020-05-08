Mun G pays respect to medical personnel fighting COVID-19 abroad

Kunta Kinte rapper Mungi Emmanuel Matovu a.k.a Mun G has paid respect to all Ugandan medical personnel fighting the deadly Coronavirus pandemic abroad.

The ‘Igwe (Weyayu)’ singer applauded the Ugandan health medical workers in very high-risk countries as he thanked them for the great role they have played in treating infected people.

The former Baboon Forest rapper paid respect to health workers abroad as he was celebrating his sister who he once sang about in one of his tracks with post that read as;

Today is for our sisters and brothers that left this country and are now fighting the disease on the frontline in those very high-risk countries. We love you back home and are praying for you every day. God keep you strong Mun G

Mun G’s letter to Ugandan health workers abroad comes in a few days after Toolman Kibalama plea to President Museveni to extend the lockdown was a success.

