Mushema Housen breaks the internet with bulged groin on live TV show

It’s hard acting normal when surrounded with a beauty like Lynda Ddane and local Actor and Model Mushema Housen might need to stay away from the curvy TV personality after his pants were sent bulging while on live TV.

The internet was fed to a video showing the bulging groin area of Mushema Housen who was caught unaware that his private person was a little more excited than normally while on an NTV The Beat interview.

In company of several Actors and Comedians, Mushema Housen took a while to notice that his groin area had bulged into the viewers’ faces and by the time he took note, it was too late as everyone had noticed.

Upon realization, the Second Chance actor quickly pushed his hands into his pockets as he tried to cover up for the shameful moment but all was already lost at that point.

Within just a few minutes, the video had already started making rounds on social media as some people made an effort to highlight the center of attraction, circling the bulged area.

As expected, females on social media made a mock of the Actor as others applauded how ‘well-built’ he is. Others dedicated Bebe Cool’s song Wire Wire to him. Wonder not why.

We blame it on Lynda Ddane!

