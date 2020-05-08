The 50k Story – Sheilah Gashumba shooting documentary

Like Eddy Kenzo, Sheilah Gashumba is ready to turn lemon into lemonade. Each time there is a queer twist in her life, she turns it around to suit the moment. She is now shooting a documentary about her life story.

Every story, its teller. You can choose to whisper or say it out loud – regardless, the good ones will always find their ways into the hearts of the readers/listeners/viewers.

For Sheilah Carol Gashumba, it will be a story worth watching when her documentary is finally released after her boyfriend Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan revealed that she is shooting one.

Following her outburst on Twitter in which she exposed the employee exploitation happening in the media industry last Friday, Sheilah Gashumba has been a hot topic on the entertainment scene.

Her twists and turns, involving Robin Kisti and other former NTV Uganda employees have left so much exposed but what is the real story behind all this?

Through a tweet on God’s Plan’s Twitter account, it was revealed that Sheilah is shooting a new documentary. The contents of the documentary are yet to be revealed but we can be sure it will have huge content to do with her family, background, lifestyle, life story, and so much more.

Documentary in the making 👍 pic.twitter.com/8hXB4ci3lD — callmegodsplan (@callmegodsplan) May 7, 2020

In the above said, is her inspirational journey of how she turned out to become one of the most enterprising youths, working the hardest from a young girl at WBS to a grown woman shaking the tables of big brands.

A quick look at Sheilah’s social media following, her YouTube channel still lags behind in comparison to the following she has garnered on Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and Twitter.

Her YouTube channel has been existent for over 7 years and for a TV personality, socialite, and top influencer, to have just 10.2k subscribers is not good enough.

With the supposed new documentary still in the making, Sheilah can be assured of numbers once it is finally released and she can use it to grow her YouTube channel as everyone will want to hear what she has to say.

More relatedly, the documentary can be released in series on TV and she can make some big money out of it. Either way, it is a good idea that she came up with and we cannot wait to dig in on what she has to offer.

Just for a reminder, Sheilah’s father Frank Gashumba revealed that she recently just signed a deal worth USD 120,000. Could the documentary be part of the deal? Time will reveal the most.

We’ll keep you informed on all the developments from this.

