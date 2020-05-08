On his motorbike, with security detail behind him, Uganda’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah rode his motorbike to work on Friday morning.

When the world changed with the outbreak of COVID-19, our lifestyles had to change too. Desperate times call for desperate measures and not even the big wigs were spared.

To curb down on the spread of Coronavirus, the Uganda government passed guidelines which included a ban on public transport. Private cars also needed stickers to be accepted to move.

The people who were not affected much were those that ride bicycles and motorbikes. Recent days have seen a rise in the usage of bikes as people use the available means to continue operating on a daily basis.







On Friday morning, Hon. Jacob Oulanyah also got on his motorbike, with all the necessary protective gear and rode his way to Parliament. Photos of him on his bike were shared on social media.

In a following post on his Twitter account, Hon. Oulanyah revealed that he last rode a bike 4 years ago when he was knocked by an errant driver but he is back to his old behavior.

When I used to ride around Kampala, some errant driver knocked me around meat packers even when I had avoided him



That put a hold to me riding in Kampala but not in the village



4years later I am glad to be back on Kampala streets #bikerfamily pic.twitter.com/dtbaL0VtJz — Jacob Oulanyah (@JacobOulanyah) May 8, 2020

