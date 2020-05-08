You owe us millions – Sheila Salta’s boyfriend attacks Dave Kazoora

Dave Kazoora, commonly known as JK Kazoora is on the receiving end of a scorching attack by NBS TV presenter Sheila Saltoft’s boyfriend who claims that the former Urban TV boss owes them millions of shillings.

Sheila Salta’s boyfriend Maxim Steurbaut is not happy with the comments Kazoora made while appearing on an interview with NBS TV’s UnCut show presenter Lord Kaiyz.

Maxim and Sheila Saltoft at the 2019 ASFAs

In the interview, Kazoora stated that it was wrong of Sheilah Gashumba to complain about poor pay for a TV show (NTV Style Project) on which she wasn’t even the main host.

Kazoora went on to note that being a TV presenter is not a job that you go to school to learn and hence carry lesser value than the other workers in media like producers, cameramen and editors who are paid less.

In the comment section of the video shared on NBS Television’s Facebook page, several people mocked Kazoora’s statements. Most notably, two comments from Maxim GK Steurbaut caught our attention.

Maxim quite angrily revealed how Kazoora owes people millions of money. He went on to note that he demands money from Kazoora and that he should stop talking about the money which he doesn’t have.

It is not clear what the money being owed came from but Maxim’s girlfriend, Sheila Salta was an employee at Urban TV for a long time while it was still being managed by Kazoora.

Salta left the Industrial Area-based TV station in January 2020 under unestablished circumstances. There were rumors that she didn’t leave in good terms and Maxim’s attack on Kazoora could ring a bell.

Salta’s presence at NBS TV has been a revolution of sorts with the energy and informed personality that she possess and several critics noted that Urban TV lost an asset in her.

Inside reports from Urban TV claim that Dave Kazoora was fired from the station and is no longer an employee there.

