I only take champagne, I don’t puff weed or use drugs – Sheilah Gashumba

Popular digital influencer and socialite Sheilah Carol Gashumba has cleared the air about the allegations that she used to puff weed with former NTV Login In presenter Robin Kisti.

While speaking in a phone call interview on Dembe FMs Talk N Talk show, the self-styled Lil Stunner told the public how she doesn’t use weed or any other drug substance.

She went ahead to maintain that she only uses champagne as the only alcoholic drink that she takes in her entire life.

Look at her lips and then after also look at mine. Who of the two of us looks like a person who takes weed. I don’t take drugs and everybody who knows me, Knows that I only take and use champagne. In fact, do you champagne? Sheilah Gashumba

Sheilah Gashumba opened up about the drugs issue after Robin Kisti pinned her of having ever smoked weed in the disposable toilets at Lugogo Cricket Oval during a concert back then.

