Lilian Mbabazi to headline Talent Africa Mother’s Day online concert

Talent Africa Group has set a strong all-female line up for the Mother’s Day online concert that will be happening tomorrow (Sunday 10th May) on their social media platforms.

Since we should expect a number of mothers’ day themed events across the country, Talent Africa’s concert is set to be held with live performances headlined by Lilian Mbabazi and the Sundowners band.

Though the line up has several female influencers including Zari Hassan, Flavia Tumusiime, Crystal Newman, our attention will be focused on seeing how Cindy Sanyu will reunite with Mbabazi.

In their reunion, fans expect to watch the two do their magic live on stage, just like they used too several years ago under Blu*3, something that promises to be magnificent to watch on Sunday night.

The other female influencers lined up on the long list include Judith Heard, Flirsh Flavia Oketcho, Dorah Mwima, Peace Menya, Daphne Idring, Rachel K, Eleanor Nabwiso, and Halima Namakula.

