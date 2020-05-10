In efforts to create awareness of the fight against Gender Based Violence, Lilian Mbabazi has released the video for a brand new song titled ‘This Love’ in conjunction with the US Mission Uganda.

Lilian Mbabazi has been active in the music industry for 15 years. From her days at Blu*3 to-date, she has been a figure of inspiration and power for the girl child.

She has often used her talent and influence to advocate for women’s rights and has always been available when there is need for advocacy against any violation of women’s rights.

In this new song dubbed ‘This Love’, Mbabazi as always showcases her vocal prowess as she relays her lyrics of a story about a girl going through the common vice of Gender Based Violence.

While speaking to Martha Kay on the Club Beatz At Home online concert on Saturday, Mbabazi revealed that the new song is directed towards efforts to stop gender-based violence which has escalated during lockdown.

It’s a song in collaboration with US Mission. We were talking about gender-based violence. Especially now, during this lockdown, the cases of domestic violence have really gone up. It’s a song talking about how to stop gender-based violence. Lilian Mbabazi

Watch the video below:

