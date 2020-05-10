Mun G, Lilian Mbabazi, DJ XZYL impress on Club Beatz episode 3

Viewers of the Club Beatz At Home show saw Daddy Andre, Suspekt Leizor, Lilian Mbabazi, Mun G, John Blaq, and DJ XZYL showcase their talent with live performances on Episode 3 of the Club Pilsener sponsored online concert on Saturday 9th May 2020.

Suspekt Leizor, who has had quite a good run so far in the music industry with several hit songs to his name in quite a short time, opened the show with his songs Nakolamu, Wulira Ebbaala which he changed to ‘Wulira Enyumba’ to suit the quarantine situation.

Next was Daddy Andre – a Singer, Producer, Songwriter, who has blessed the industry with several hit songs. He performed Sikikukweka, Don’t Stop, and Folo Folo, with Kabanda Henry of Solid Band pulling the strings of his guitar.

Lilian Mbabazi as usual serenaded us with her strong vocals in a performance where she sang Dagala hitting all the high notes and cooling it off just perfectly. She also performed Blu*3’s Nsanyuka Nawe, Memories, Danger and Vitamin.

Mbabazi also applauded her fans for standing by her and supporting her all the way on top of thanking God and the people like Steve Jean who have been great pillars of her music career.

I have amazing fans who have supported me and kept the name Lilian Mbabazi in people’s ears everywhere. I have great support from people like Steve Jean, the Sundowners Band, different people that I’v worked with. It’s a blessing, God is amazing He is the planner of my journey. Mbabazi Lilian

Mr. Ayabass John Blaq was next and his performance was as expected of any top artiste. He talked about his new collaboration with Levixone before performing his songs Mama Bulamu, Hullo Hullo, Ebyalagirwa, and Do Dat.

In we went for yet another performance that had been much anticipated for. Mun G came on with his comic personality, cracked a few jokes and got on with his songs; Champion, Ebintu, Sejjusa, Fati, Igwe (Weyayu), and the lockdown anthem Bintwala.

DJ XZYL then had her way of over an hour of a mix show as she kept the viewers on their feet, dancing to their favorite songs. If you missed the show, catch it here:

