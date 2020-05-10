Mun G ready to celebrate 10 years with a concert before end of 2020

Before the end of 2020, local rapper Mun G real name Mungi Emmanuel Matovu, wants to organize a music concert for his fans to celebrate ten years in the music industry.

Born on 25th December 1985 in Gayaza town, Masaka District, Mun G is one of the most celebrated local rappers who has overtime turned his hustle into a fortune and lives a happy life in his home with his wife and son.

With a career than has lasted ten years, Mun G has every reason to celebrate his success in the journey which kicked off at the start of 2010 with the release of his first single titled ‘Ebintu’ which became an instant hit.

From that time, Mun G has lived a favorite among Lugaflow music fans, commanding a following of the young, youths, and old. The former Baboon Forest rapper started his own Kunta Kinte music label.

During Saturday’s Club Beatz At Home concert, Mun G revealed that he had plans of celebrating marking ten years in the music industry before COVID-19 hit the world and ruined his script.

He, however, noted that his plans are still on but they will greatly depend on how soon government will lift the lockdown. He hopes that the COVID-19 lockdown will end soon so that he can hold his concert before the end of 2020.

I had plans before COVID, I still have plans. If we are released very early, I have to make a concert for my people. People have been there for me all this time so this year, towards the end of the year, I want organize a very good concert for my fans. Mun G

Brace yourselves for the concert if all goes as planned. Mun G is one artiste whose performances always move crowds. We can’t wait to see how this goes.

Read Also: Mun G pays respect to medical personnel fighting COVID-19 abroad