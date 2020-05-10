Recho Rey to charge Shs1.5m per show after lockdown

Renown femcee Recho Rey, born Mirembe Rachael, has set her new price charge per performance after the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown – the fee is UGX1.5m.

The local rapper stated her new price charges through a series of stories on her Instagram account just two days after she revealed how she was paid just Shs50k for her first performance as an artiste.

Just Shs1.5m for a show?! This virus is going to do us more harm than good to us artistes Recho Rey

The Guma Bakunyige singer has been the first artist to publicly set her new performance price after the lockdown and we expect to see more artists also announcing their new performance fees soon.

Before other artists also reveal their new charges, do you think Recho Rey deserves UGX 1.5m or more according to her flawless talent?

