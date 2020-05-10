Sheilah Gashumba returns to TV with cameo appearance on NBS SNL

Like a mercenary arriving to the battle grounds in the middle of a war, Sheilah Carol Gashumba appeared on set on NBS TV’s Saturday Night Live show and gave the viewers all the entertainment they were missing.

As you might already know, Friday and Saturday have become major entertainment days on television as top Ugandan stations battle it out for the most hyped and watched show.

The biggest battle is between NTV Uganda and NBS TV as they both dig deep to come up with creative ideas and something new for their viewers on the weekend night shows.

On Saturday, the NBS SNL and NTV Dance Party shows were up to the task of showing us who is who. Each show had its own theme and it also hired it’s own guest artistes.

The NBS SNL show, as usual was filled with energy and the vibe had most clearing their living rooms and dancing through the night as the usual suspects; DJ Roja, DVJ Mercy, Zahara Totto. Senga Justine Nantume was available this time as well.







As Jose Chameleone gave his energetic performance at the NTV Dance Party, vuewers on NBS were kept entertained with a performance from Benon and Vampos, as they reunited to bless viewers with their moving songs with the Party People dance crew.

To almost everybody’s shock, Sheilah Gashumba appeared on TV, very happy and ready to shake what her mama gave her. She danced, hyped, and made sure her short appearance was not going unnoticed.

Of course, her Twitter account was doing the most as she shared her photos and daring captions about the night which has become a battle space for the top TV stations around town.

















All this came at a time when the former NTV Style Project presenter is at war with her former employees after she exposed them for paying her poorly with just Shs50k per show.

She really seemed re-energized and several people online kept saying that it won’t come as a surprise if NBS TV owner Mr. Kin Kariisa decides to take Sheilah Gashumba for keeps.

That said, imagine MC Kats, Douglas Lwanga, Sheila Saltoft, DVJ Mercy, DJ Roja, Zahara Totto – all on one set! That would be one hell of a show, wouldn’t it? Quarantine has given a few great ideas. We await to see how this goes.

