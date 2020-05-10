Even before JK Dave Kazoora got off the live TV program on which he criticized Sheilah Gashumba’s approach in exposing her former employees, she had already fired shots at the former Urban TV boss.

The battle between Sheilah Gashumba and all those against her Shs50k revelation is not over yet. On Saturday night, she appeared on NBS TV’s SNL program something which most people pointed out as a mocking act towards her former employees at NTV Uganda.

Past days have seen the former The Style Project presenter reveal how she used to earn just Shs50k per show while still at the Serena-based television station.

Her revelation was applauded just as much as it was criticized and part of those that have stood their ground in her opposition is her mentor Dave Kazoora.

The two worked together at WBS TV, the station which Sheilah attributes her success story to. During the UnCut Sabula show on NBS TV, Kazoora noted that Sheilah’s act of attacking her former station was not right.

Kazoora further pointed out that money which Sheilah used to be paid for appearing on a 30-minutes show was very good pay and hence she doesn’t need to criticize her former employees.

In response to Kazoora’s statements, Sheilah laughed at his statement and questioned how much he thinks her outfits and makeup cost.

Sheilah Gashumba mocked Kazoora in the same tweet saying that she can’t blame him because he has never bought anything for a lady so he wouldn’t know how much she spends on her make up and outfits. Ouch!

Lol!!! 100,000ugx for a Style TV show of 30mins😳😳 how much do you think a whole outfit is head to toe plus the makeup sir for a style tv show!!! Clearly you have never bought a lady anything, so I wouldn’t blame you if you make such a statement. https://t.co/9P8MhrWtBh — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) May 9, 2020

In quick response to the tweet, Kazoora revealed that he has absolutely nothing against Sheilah and that he looks at her as his own daughter whom he met in 2002 in her Primary One.

I met u 2002 yr dad wanted u to join WBS I told him u were to young but I would take u to wbs some Saturdays to get used once u become of age u started at teens club have some little respect coz I cant attack my own daughter..that said @ntvuganda provides makeup https://t.co/oSK3OSf2md — Dave Kazoora JK (@JK_Kazoora) May 9, 2020

