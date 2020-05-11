Bobi Wine sets the pace yet again for online concerts

In a live online concert that lasted over 2 hours on Sunday night, Bobi Wine managed to gather over 28.8k live viewers on the video on his Facebook page, something which no Ugandan artiste has done before.

Even before it clocked 9:00pm, people were already locked on Bobi Wine’s Facebook page and YouTube channel in anticipation of how he was gonna open the performances of his very first online concert show since the COVID-19 lockdown began.

It took about 20 minutes, from 8:40pm to 9pm, for Bobi Wine to come on set and by the time he walked from his house to the stage which was set just a few meters in front of his Magere mansion, people had already gathered and were making all the necessary noise in the comments section.

Together with Nubian Li, the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament started off the show with a reggae session and their two songs aimed at COVID-19 sensitization.

There were a couple of glitches on the first Facebook live video, probably because of network issues, and it had to be canceled.

Bobi Wine and his team then started another video and in just the first 30 minutes, the video had gathered 12.4k online viewers with over 6.3k reactions and 14k comments.

The show went on as the self-proclaimed Omubanda wa Kabaka performed most of his songs live with the Solid Band blending percussion and the modern instruments so well.

From the lighting, sound, organization, song selection, to having a lesser populated set, all worked in favor of Bobi Wine and even him was amazed by the numbers at the end of the show.

He thanked the viewers for the support, in a tweet, as he joked about how they would have to pay to watch the next live concert he will organize.

Thank you very much for the love ladies and gentlemen. Your online attendance was amazing (naye olulala mujja kusasula 😂).

We apologize for the glitches in our internet but we promise you an uninterrupted version of the show on my YouTube channel by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/YQuLw2Zquw — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) May 10, 2020

Now, it’s in the hands of the next artiste to organize a live concert. Can you match the pace? Oba ensi tekwemazamu? Congratulations to Bobi Wine, his team and fans. You left a mark.

Watch the full concert here:

