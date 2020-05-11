Having worked before as a bartender, waitress, and video vixen, Chameleone’s manager Bijou Fortunate together with Gareth Onyango are to donate food relief to employees who work in bars and other night hangouts.

Bijou and Gareth who have been in the bar business for quite a long time definitely know how bartenders, waitresses, and DJs are economically struggling in this COVID-19 lockdown situation.

The two under the Bartenders Guild Uganda body decided to request bar owners to avail details and contacts of their employees including waiters, waitresses, deejays, among other workers.

Hey guys, we've organized food (Relief) under the Bartenders Guild Uganda. Kindly share with me ur bartenders contacts and bar name so we can reach them. Please send me the staff including waitresses and djs on my email. Bijou Fortunate

The pair’s response has come in after a number of night hangout employees made an alarm in need of food relief since the lockdown was passed.

