Daddy Andre donates food relief to the Muslim Community in Mbale

Multi-talented Singer, Songwriter, and Producer Andrew Ojambo alias Daddy Andre together with his management team (Black Market Records) donated food relief to the Muslim Community in Mbale.

Though we are not certain of how many tonnes of food relief that Daddy Andre gave out to the Muslims who are fasting in Mbale but we are certain that he extended a hand to the vulnerable people.

I and my management (Black Market Records) were able to stand with our brothers and sisters in Mbale. In these trying times which also happen to be the holy month of Ramathan where our muslim brothers and sisters are fasting, we were able to avail them with food to take them through this time. This is just the beginning of these very noble gestures this should appeal to others out there to stand with those who are in lack. More blessed is a hand that gives than one that receives. Daddy Andre

Daddy Andre’s kind gesture to the Muslim community in Mbale comes in at a time when his former manager and ex-lover Angella Katatumba declared him bankrupt following reports that he spent over Shs20m trying to sweet-talk Katatumba to be his official wife.

Despite the rumors that made rounds a few months ago, Andre’s latest move seems to rubbish all the bankruptcy claims that were alleged against him.

With the above said, let’s hope his sexual harassment accusers won’t resurrect again to drag him back into those scandals. We applaud the move and kindly request you to keep up the good gesture Andre!

