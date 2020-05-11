MTN Uganda donates Non-Food Start-up kits to Kasese Floods Victims

The MTN Uganda Foundation, through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, has donated UGX 41,000,000 to help the affected people in the Kasese floods.

This money will be used to buy non-food relief items to support the

families that have been displaced.

As MTN Uganda, we stand with the people of Kasese who have suffered great loss in the recent heavily destructive flash floods. We understand that this is such a trying time, especially since we are already battling the devastating effects of the Covid19 pandemic. We hope that this modest support we have rendered will offer them some comfort. Mr. Wim Vanhelleputte | MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer

MTN CEO, Wim Vanhelleputte (L) displays the contents of the relief kits that will be distributed to the flood victims in Kasese district

While receiving the cheque, Robert Kwesiga, Uganda Red Cross Secretary General appreciated MTN for always coming through very fast to support whenever the Country has emergencies.

“This is not the first time MTN Uganda has supported people affected by disasters. Last year they supported Bududa twice, supported Bundibugyo and today they are supporting Kasese. This consistent commitment is a true humanitarian spirit exhibited by MTN to support it’s community. Amidst this period when all partners including MTN have heavily invested in the

COVID-19 fight, MTN has still managed to support Kasese. We want to thank you.” Kwesiga said.

The money shall be used to procure 100 standard household non-food-item kits to reach out to 100 most vulnerable families comprising of children, youths, women and the elderly.

Each of the kits contains 2 cooking pots, 6 cups, 6 plates, 1 knife, 1 ladle, 2 jerry cans, 3 blankets, 3 mosquito nets, 3 bars of soap and 1 tarpaulin for shelter.

