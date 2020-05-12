Big Eye laments over failed Skype interview on live TV

Singer Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye took to his socials to lament how his Skype interview with BBS Terefayina was intentionally interrupted by the opposition.

Prior to the interview, the Sula Indicator singer first alerted his fans and followers how he was set to hold the interview to give details about his online concert which he plans to hold soon.

To his dismay, he stated that the opposition supporters did whatever they could to see that his interview fails.

According to his post, Big Eye says that people from the opposition kept on calling the phone that he was using for Skype non-stop and hence succeed in their efforts.

Since he has been offered another chance to be hosted this same week, he has vowed to use another phone so that no one interrupts his interview again.

Naye lwaki bantu mwe aba opposition mbaluma nyooo..Imagine you decided to interrupt my skype interview by calling my phone nonstop. But anyway i have been requested to be hosted again this “Same Week Same Time, Same TV, Same Program” @BBSTerefayina. This time i will not be using a phone. Details will follow. Big Eye

Naye lwaki bantu mwe aba opposition mbaluma nyooo..Imagine you decided to interrupt my skype interview by calling my… Posted by Big Eye StarBoss on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Big Eye, who seems to be drunk with clout claimed how he wants to be the first artist to shutter Bobi Wine’s online record concert of amassing of 28.8k views.

Read Also: “My fans are thirsty, I must organize a concert for them” – Big Eye