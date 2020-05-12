Carol Nantongo shows off her barber skills while trimming her brother’s hair

Former Golden Band singer Carol Nantongo surprised many of her fans as she exhibited her barber skills while trimming her brother’s hair in a video she shared online.

The video, in which Carol Nantongo’s brother clearly looked uneasy and not pleased by her skills, attracted a number of reactions from her followers some of whom laughed and mocked her skills.

A number of them pointed out how she was trimming her brother ‘Bigoli’ whereas others wondered where she learned to trim the hair from.

Nonetheless, her brother walked away looking neat before she took to her Instagram stories and replied to everyone who was trolling her skills by asking where they saw the ‘bigoli’.

Mpozi who said, ‘bigoli’ biliwa Carol Nantongo

Her gesture further shows the public how local celebrities are enjoying some quality time with their family members, something which most used to take for granted.

The lockdown has also helped others to discover their other hidden talents as we are yet to witness more celebrities also engage in other activities.

It is now confirmed and we are pretty sure that if music fails on Carol Nantongo’s side, at least she has a back up plan, She could be the next top barber in town.

