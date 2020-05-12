Season 2 of the Club Beatz At Home concert will start with performances from Fik Fameica, Karole Kasita, King Saha, Sam Principal, and DJ Ciza on Saturday 16th May 2020.

Club Beatz At Home online concert has now been through three exciting episodes which garnered such a big following of entertainment lovers in the first season.

Performances from the likes of Irene Ntale, A Pass, Ykee Benda, Lilian Mbabazi, Lydia Jazmine, Allan Toniks, John Blaq, Grenade, Feffe Bussi, etc kept us entertained in the comfort of our homes courtesy of Club Pilsener.

Season 2 starts on Saturday

For Season 2, the show will be getting even bigger and better as it provides a chance at upcoming artistes to work with the renown singers and use the experience to establish their mark in the industry.

In the first episode of the new season, a little known Sam Principal comes as a surprise act for many but his music, especially the Kalantini song, has kept several music lovers jamming through the quarantine season.

Sam Principal

He will have the chance to be on the same show with the top acts like Fik Fameica, King Saha and Karole Kasita. DJ Ciza is a star in his own league when it comes to mixing the music and he will also bless us with some mixes.

The show on Saturday will as usual start at 8:00pm with the host Martha Kay and all you need to do is subscribe to the Club Pilsener YouTube channel as well as following the beer brand’s official Facebook page where the concert will be happening live.

There are lots of goodies to be won as will be communicated in coming days. Why should you miss all this? See you then.

