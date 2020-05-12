I deserve the credit for starting online concerts – OS Suna

As you enjoyed Bobi Wine and Nubian Li’s performance on the Ensassage mu Nyumba concert on Sunday, Omulangira Suna was waiting for a mention from Bobi Wine, applauding him for creating such a great idea of online concerts.

By now you already know how several artistes have resorted to organizing online concerts where fans get to enjoy their favorites artistes’ performances from the comfort of their homes.

In an interview with Spark TV, OS revealed that he was the first Ugandan artiste in this wave of Coronavirus lockdown to organize an online show where he performed for his fans across different social media platforms.

I started this thing of online performances, I am its pioneer. Many artistes have adopted it which is good. I am very happy to see that even the most prominent artistes have done it but I believe they have to credit the person who started it. OS Suna

OS continued to explain that there is no direct way that artistes benefit from these online concerts but the money form of royalties which YouTube deposits on their accounts.

He further revealed that a few fans dug deep in their pockets after his show and sent him some mobile money to thank him for his efforts. He urged government to come to the rescue of artistes because they’ve been affected the most by the lockdown.

Read Also: “Converting to Islam to please a woman cost me musically” – OS Suna