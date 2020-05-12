My fans are thirsty, I must organize a concert for them – Big Eye

Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye Starboss has reaffirmed that he is going to stage an online concert for his fans who yearn to watch him perform and those who have continually requested him to do like other fellow artistes.

As of today, several artistes have held online shows to keep their fans entertained as they obey to government’s guidelines by staying home to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday, Bobi Wine set the pace yet again for his fellow artistes with a well organised online concert dubbed ‘Ensasagge mu Nyumba’. It was watched widely and the numbers must have inspired several other artistes to joint the trend.

Bobi Wine held a successful online concert on Sunday 10th May 2020 at his home in Magere (Photo by Tabz ku Camera)

Big Eye Starboss is one of those who is ready to organize their own concert online. The Indicator singer maintains that he is an artiste like everyone else and is so ready to entertain his fans soon.

“Definitely, I am also an artiste so I have announced my online concert as well and I will do it,” Big Eye reaffirmed.

Big Eye goes on to note that an online concert is cheaper than the ones they usually organize outdoor because outdoor concerts involve so many expenses especially advertisements and KCCA fees.

I am doing this for my fans, those who support Big Eye because it’s been a long time since I was last on stage but I now have a chance that I can perform online when everyone is home. Big Eye

Before Coronavirus hit the world, it was impossible for Big Eye to perform fully on any stage as he was always interrupted by bottles which he says were always hurled at him by People Power fans because of his divergent views on politics.

Are you ready to watch him perform this time round?

Read Also: Big Eye threatens to walk to Bobi Wine’s home to talk about violence in music