Following Bobi Wine’s awe-inspiring online concert that was held over the weekend, events organizer and businessman Balaam Barugahara came out to claim that his friend Rihanna recently held such a show.

Balaam made the remarks in praise of Bobi Wine’s mind-blowing Ensasage Mu Nyumba online concert that broke the records for local online shows as his registered an overwhelming viewership of about 28.8k live viewers.

Bobi Wine in ‘Esasagge mu Nyumba’ Online concert

Online concerts are the way to go and mind you we events organizers, we are still in the business since even online concerts need lights, sound, screens which I have. In fact, these online concerts have been there for quite and of recently my friend Rihanna held such a magnificent show. Balaam Barugahare

Balaam, however, went ahead to claim that Bobi Wine didn’t perform live reasoning that he just recorded the show and later uploaded it on his socials for his fans to watch.

Balaam also gave a thumbs up to the team that was behind the lights, sound, choreographers and everyone who put in their efforts to see that his concert was a success.

He also promised that he will soon be organizing an online concert for his artiste Sevo in time to come.

