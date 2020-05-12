You can join Etania and be my co-wife – Sheebah claps back at fan

Team No Sleep songstress Sheebah Karungi showed her playful side as she told one of her followers to join her and Etania Mutoni as yet another co-wife to Jeff Kiwa.

For her new song titled ‘Nakyuka’, Sheebah Karungi shot a video showing around her multi-million mansion in Munyonyo. As usual, her followers on social media started up a challenge mimicking the visuals.

One of the very first challenges happens to be Etania Mutoni’s. Etania has often appeared in different tabloids as Sheebah’s co-wife with reports always claiming that Etania is Jeff Kiwa’s side bae.

Etania Mutoni and Jeff Kiwa

Rumors have always claimed that Sheebah and Jeff Kiwa are a love couple beyond the music business. Both have always distanced themselves from such rumors.

On Tuesday morning, Sheebah shared Etania’s video on her social media platforms and some of the comments on her Instagram post caught our attention.

Most notably, one of Sheebah’s followers known as Ramlah Ram commented questioning, “Isn’t this your co wife?”

Sheebah responded to the fan’s comment quite cheekily. The TNS songstress told the fan to join her and Etania as yet another co-wife because they are still searching for the right one.

You wanna join us? We still searching for the right one. Dont be shy. Sheebah

We know what you’re thinking, so are we. Are the rumors true? Or was it just a moment of yet another random clap back from the Swagg Mama?

