The war of words between former NTV presenters Sheilah Carol Gashumba and Robinah Nambooze alias Robin Kisti has taken a new twist as the former has offered to foot the latter’s bills if she showers regularly and checks into rehabilitation.

Through a series of rants on Sheilah Gashumba’s Snapchat account, she lay out all Robin Kisti’s dirty deeds explaining how she fell from a top inspirational TV personality to almost nobody.

Sheilah Gashumba lost her cool after Robin attacked her father Frank Gashumba and her boyfriend God’s Plan as she threatened to take the war off Snapchat to the streets.

The exchange that dug out so many secrets about their lives as NTV presenters, saw Sheilah pledge Shs5m to Robin Kisti as cash to start up a business in town since she was deported from the USA.

She went ahead to spill a can of worms about Robin Kisti’s baby daddy stating that instead of him helping her, she instead has to pay him and also look after her kids.

Sheilah furthermore urged Robin Kisti to check into rehab for a full year with and she would foot all the expenses required, adding that she has to also bath thrice in a day.

Below are some of Sheilah Gashumba’s Snapchat rants:

